Pic story of Russian entrepreneur in Hainan, S China

Xinhua) 13:37, March 24, 2023

Alexander Pantyukhin (1st R) chats with friends in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Alexander Pantyukhin, a Russian living in Boao town of Hainan, is a surfing brand entrepreneur.

In 2011, Pantyukhin was attracted by the climate and life in Hainan while travelling to the island province. He learned Chinese and stayed there to develop his career.

In 2015, Pantyukhin started his own surfing brand, designing and producing surfboards in cooperation with factories in Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces. His products are now sold not only in China, but also in Russia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Alexander Pantyukhin designs a surfboard in his shop in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Alexander Pantyukhin surfs in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Alexander Pantyukhin shows his surfboard in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

