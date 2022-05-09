Female entrepreneur makes Chinese-style steamed buns, inspires others to pursue prosperity

(People's Daily App) 16:35, May 09, 2022

Jing Changyan, the general manager of a food company in Qingdao, has tried a variety of jobs since she left home to work at the age of 18.

From being a glass or a decoration worker, to selling steamed buns or opening a home stay, she has been working hard and finding her way. How did she break through and achieve success on the road to entrepreneurship? Let's take a look at her story.

