China revises regulations to improve business environment

Xinhua) 09:05, August 22, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a set of revised administrative regulations to further cancel and adjust unreasonable fines, promote transformation of government functions, and improve the law-based business environment.

In accordance with the arrangements of the State Council, China's Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with other departments, sorted out relevant regulations to promote strict, standardized and fair law enforcement and comply with related revised laws, and decided to amend 14 administrative regulations and abolish one regulation.

Administrative regulations on road transport and international maritime shipping were revised, and fines for certain violations conducted by road transport operators have been canceled or reduced to lower costs for companies and individuals and stimulate market players' vitality.

The revision canceled certain review and approval procedures for the establishment of marine observatory stations, according to the decree.

The regulation on invoice administration was modified to promote the use of electronic invoices to further improve the efficiency of administrative management.

A set of trial measures for supervision over product quality, which had been replaced by relevant laws and rules, were abolished, according to the document.

The decree will take effect as of the date of promulgation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)