Zimbabwe expects to attract more Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 16:45, September 26, 2023

HARARE, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe is looking to attract more Chinese tourists, particularly during the Spring Festival period, a Zimbabwean minister said Monday.

"China is becoming an important source market for Zimbabwe, and we are expecting a huge jump (in tourists) as we go into the festive season," Barbara Rwodzi, Zimbabwe's minister of tourism and hospitality industry, said at a press conference here ahead of the World Tourism Day falling on Wednesday.

Rwodzi said this year the country is expecting more Chinese customers at the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, an annual event held in Zimbabwe to showcase the country's tourism potential.

The Expo, to be held in the second largest city of Bulawayo from Oct. 12 to 14, will attract local and international exhibitors, industry professionals and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe's unique attractions and investment opportunities.

The tourism industry is strategically important to Zimbabwe's economy through the inflow of foreign currency and employment generation.

The southern African country boasts an array of globally competitive tourist attractions including Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world. Zimbabwe also has diverse wildlife resources, including the world's second largest herd of elephants.

According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, the total number of tourists grew by 50 percent to about 530,000 in the first half of 2023, and tourism revenues grew by 16 percent to 343.1 million U.S. dollars, compared to the same period last year.

