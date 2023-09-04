Xi's special envoy to attend Zimbabwean president's inauguration ceremony

Xinhua) 14:20, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zhou Qiang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will attend President Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on Sept. 4, Mao added.

