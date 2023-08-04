Chinese-funded power plant expansion project commissioned in Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 11:15, August 04, 2023

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (2nd R, front) arrives for the commissioning ceremony of the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project in Hwange, Zimbabwe, on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows an exterior view of Hwange Thermal Power Station in Hwange, Zimbabwe. The expansion project of the power station was commissioned by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)