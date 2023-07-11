Zimbabwe hails China's support for elimination of schistosomiasis

Xinhua) 13:14, July 11, 2023

HARARE, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and Child Care on Monday thanked China for its support for the country's efforts to eliminate schistosomiasis, one of the many neglected tropical diseases in Zimbabwe.

Jasper Chimedza, permanent secretary for the ministry, said China and Zimbabwe have established a cooperation agreement for the elimination of the disease, and the initiative is a result of the collaboration between the ministry's research department, known as the National Institute of Health Research, and the National Institute of Parasitic Diseases in China.

Through this initiative, China and Zimbabwe will promote their cooperation in technology transfer, training of researchers and the establishment of a research center on schistosomiasis in Zimbabwe, Chimedza said in a speech which was read on his behalf at a workshop on neglected tropical diseases in Harare.

The diseases, caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins, are mainly prevalent in tropical zones, threatening the health of people living in impoverished communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)