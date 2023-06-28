Zimbabwe official: BRI helps facilitate trade, investment

(People's Daily App) 15:02, June 28, 2023

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will help facilitate trade and investment not just in Zimbabwe but also within Southern Africa and the rest of Africa, said Minister of Industry and Commerce of Zimbabwe Sekai Irene Nzenza at a session of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in North China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday.

She mentioned the Kariba hydropower station in Zambia's expansion through Chinese investment. The station provides energy to both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

"So BRI will be very much of great benefit to Zimbabwe as a whole," she said.

