Zimbabwe to deepen cooperation, promote development of traditional friendship with China: president

Xinhua) 14:17, June 08, 2023

HARARE, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday received the Letter of Credence from the new Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding at State House in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields.

He said China has provided great support to Zimbabwe's national development, and a series of China-funded projects such as the New Parliament Building, the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Station, the renovation and expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, and the National Mobile Broadband phase-three project have played an important role in Zimbabwe's economic and social development.

In addition, Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude to China for assisting Zimbabwe to resist sanctions imposed by Western countries, and the support provided by China to the country's fight against COVID-19.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe attaches great importance to its relations with China and will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle, to work with China to deepen cooperation in various fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

Zhou said the friendship between China and Zimbabwe has been growing ever strong, and China will continue to promote the in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to better benefit the two peoples.

Zhou arrived in Zimbabwe on June 1.

