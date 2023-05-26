Zimbabwean FM to visit China

May 26, 2023

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava will pay an official visit to China from May 27 to June 2, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

