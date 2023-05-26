Home>>
Zimbabwean FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 17:01, May 26, 2023
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava will pay an official visit to China from May 27 to June 2, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese firm in Zimbabwe marks Africa Day with cultural exchange event
- Zimbabwe welcomes 1st Chinese tour group after pandemic
- 43 years on, China remains Zimbabwe's all-weather friend
- China imports macadamia nuts worth over 5 mln USD from Zimbabwe in 2022
- Feature: Chinese-aided hospital in Zimbabwe brings relief to locals
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.