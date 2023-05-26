Chinese firm in Zimbabwe marks Africa Day with cultural exchange event

Xinhua) 11:13, May 26, 2023

GOROMONZI, Zimbabwe, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese invested lithium mining and processing firm Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) on Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of Africa Day with a cultural exchange event where guests were entertained by cultural performances from Zimbabwe and China.

The event, which was held in Goromonzi, a mining region southeast of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, was attended by traditional leadership, representatives from the government, Chinese nationals, school children as well as local villagers. The event also saw the performance of traditional Zimbabwean dances and a fashion show in which models showcased locally made colorful African print costumes.

Chinese nationals demonstrated the cooking of dumplings, the use of chopsticks and other cultural items. Locals also had an opportunity to taste Chinese dumplings.

Africa Day, which is celebrated annually on May 25, commemorates the founding of the Organization of African Unity -- now known as the African Union -- on May 25, 1963. The Day provides an annual opportunity to celebrate the rich diverse cultures of the African continent and reflect on the challenges and achievements of the peoples of Africa.

Yu Long, director of the General Manager's Office at PLZ, said given the cordial relations between China and Zimbabwe, the Chinese celebrated Africa Day with the rest of the continent.

"Today is Africa Day. It's a very important day in Africa. We are very happy celebrating with all these kids and our friends in this school. We used this opportunity to bring gifts from China and just take an opportunity to exchange cultures between two countries, Zimbabwe and China," Yu said.

Rugare Dhobbie, an executive for public relations at PLZ, said the event was meant to bring the two cultures together.

"So it was a day when we were exchanging cultures, we were showcasing what China does, what Zimbabwe does, so that we try and synergize," Dhobbie told Xinhua. "Cultures are diverse, and people do things differently, but when we meet and come together, we can compromise and find ourselves a way forward."

She said the event also afforded the Chinese investors an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the tradition and customs of the community they work with.

PLZ, which was acquired by Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed Huayou Cobalt in a deal completed in 2022, has heavily invested in the lithium-rich Goromonzi area where it operates as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility through the construction or refurbishment of classroom blocks, roads and clinics.

