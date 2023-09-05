Chinese president's special envoy attends inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean president

Xinhua) 10:02, September 05, 2023

HARARE, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zhou Qiang, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, on Monday attended Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.

Mnangagwa on Sunday met with Zhou, also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, at the State House. Zhou conveyed Xi's warm congratulations and good wishes to Mnangagwa.

Zhou said China always views and develops relations with Zimbabwe from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to work with Zimbabwe to maintain and develop high-level mutual trust between the two countries.

In addition, Zhou said the two countries should continue to firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests, and promote the better development of China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Mnangagwa expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Xi for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony, and asked Zhou to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe attaches great importance to its friendship with China, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such key areas as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and education to push bilateral relations to a higher level.

