Zimbabwe cuts electricity imports thanks to China-funded power generator

Xinhua) 14:56, September 22, 2023

HARARE, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe imported less electricity after supplies were boosted by a new 300-megawatt generator completed in March by a Chinese firm at the country's largest power plant.

Zimbabwe imported a total of 2,303.6 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity in 2022, and 863.4 GWh in the first quarter of this year, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT).

After the commissioning of the power generator, the southern African country imported a total of 375.9 GWh of electricity, down from the import volume in the previous year as well as in the first quarter, ZIMSTAT said Thursday.

The 600 MW Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project was undertaken by Chinese firm Sinohydro.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)