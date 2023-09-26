Chinese FM calls for efforts to promote lasting peace

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for efforts to promote lasting peace and actively practice true multilateralism.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

"We should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, as well as the development paths and social systems independently chosen by all the world's peoples," Wang said, adding that countries should make the process of world multipolarity more equal and orderly.

Wang said countries should reject exclusive and bloc-based "small circles" and embark on a new path of state-to-state relations based on communication, not confrontation, and based on partnership, not alliance.

