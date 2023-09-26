Home>>
Chinese FM opposes so-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative
(Xinhua) 16:37, September 26, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday stressed the need to uphold the equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness of civilizations.
He voiced opposition to the clamoring of the so-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative and any attempt to impose one's own values or development modes onto others.
Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."
He said no civilization in the world is superior to others and one's values should not be used as a political tool or even a weapon to stir up confrontations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- White paper outlines direction, path to build global community of shared future
- Concept of global community of shared future roots from profound Chinese culture: white paper
- Global community of shared future draws blueprint for better world: white paper
- China holds press conference to present white paper on global community of shared future
- Full Text: A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.