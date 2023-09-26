Chinese FM opposes so-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative

Xinhua) 16:37, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday stressed the need to uphold the equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness of civilizations.

He voiced opposition to the clamoring of the so-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative and any attempt to impose one's own values or development modes onto others.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

He said no civilization in the world is superior to others and one's values should not be used as a political tool or even a weapon to stir up confrontations.

