Home>>
China's overseas project cooperation makes positive progress in past decade: official
(Xinhua) 16:36, September 26, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference Tuesday that positive progress has been made in China's overseas project cooperation in the past decade.
Cong made the remarks when a white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday at the press conference.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- White paper outlines direction, path to build global community of shared future
- Concept of global community of shared future roots from profound Chinese culture: white paper
- Global community of shared future draws blueprint for better world: white paper
- China holds press conference to present white paper on global community of shared future
- Full Text: A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.