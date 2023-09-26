China's overseas project cooperation makes positive progress in past decade: official

Xinhua) 16:36, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference Tuesday that positive progress has been made in China's overseas project cooperation in the past decade.

Cong made the remarks when a white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday at the press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)