China's top diplomat says past decade witnesses fruitful results of building global community of shared future

September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The building of a global community of shared future has gained fruitful achievements over the past decade, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference presenting a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

China has built communities of shared future with dozens of countries and regions, Wang said, noting that the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative have gained support from over 100 countries and the Global Civilization Initiative has received positive feedback from a number of countries.

China has also proposed solutions for responding to major global challenges in fields such as health, climate change, and cyber security, Wang added.

The vision of a global community of shared future has been written into UN Assembly Resolutions for six consecutive years and incorporated in several multilateral mechanism resolutions and declarations, Wang noted. The vision has been supported by the international community, especially developing countries, he said.

