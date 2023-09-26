Chinese judoka Tang collects 1 silver at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 12:55, September 26, 2023

Silver medalist China's Tang Jing, gold medalist Japan's Takaichi Miku, bronze medalists Kazakhstan's Esmigul Kuyulova and South Korea's Kim Jijeong (L-R) attend the awarding ceremony for Judo Women's 63kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's judoka Tang Jing collected a silver medal in the women's 63kg category as the judo competition continued at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday.

28-year-old Tang, who clinched a bronze five years ago at the Jakarta Asian Games, was defeated by her Japanese opponent Miku Takaichi in the final.

"I hope that I will take good result at the Paris Olympic Games next year," said the silver medalist, adding that winning a silver was just a start.

In other four judo gold medal matches on Monday, Lien Chen-ling of Chinese Taipei, who won two bronzes in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games, triumphed over Japan's Momo Tamaoki in the final of women's 57kg category. This was Chinese Taipei's second title in judo competition after Yang Yung-wei won gold in the men's 60Kg category on Sunday.

"The process of subduing the opponent was good," said Tsai Yi-fang, Lien's coach, adding that Lien just kept on fighting during the whole game.

Shiho Tanaka from Japan won a gold by defeating Mun Song Hui of DPR Korea in the women's 70kg category, while Feng Yingying of China won a bronze in the event after taking down Nyam-Erdene Batsuuri of Mongolia.

Elsewhere, Murodjon Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan collected the gold medal in the men's 73kg category, and Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov won the men's 81kg gold.

The judo competition will conclude on September 27, with 15 gold medals up for grabs.

Silver medalist Mun Songhui of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), gold medalist Tanaka Shiho of Japan, bronze medalists Gulnoza Matniyazova of Uzbekistan and Feng Yingying of China (L-R) attend the awarding ceremony for Judo Women's 70kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Silver medalist Tamaoki Momo of Japan, gold medalist Lien Chen-Ling of Chinese Taipei, bronze medalists Maysa Pardayeva of Turkmenistan and Park Eunsong of South Korea (L-R) attend the awarding ceremony of Judo Women's 57kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Silver medalist South Korea's Lee Joonhwan, gold medalist Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov and bronze medalists Kazakhstan's Abylaikhan Zhubanazar and Japan's Oino Yuhei (L-R) attend the awarding ceremony for Judo Men's 81kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Silver medalist Japan's Hashimoto Soichi, gold medalist Uzbekistan's Murodjon Yuldoshev, bronze medalists Mongolia's Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir and Tajakistan's Behruzi Khojazoda (L-R) attend the awarding ceremony for Judo Men's 73kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Gold Medalist Takaichi Miku of Japan attends the awarding ceremony for Judo Women's 63kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Bronze medalist Feng Yingying of China attends the awarding ceremony for Judo Women's 70kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Gold medalist Tanaka Shiho of Japan attends the awarding ceremony for Judo Women's 70kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Maysa Pardayeva of Turkmenistan celebrates after the Women's 57kg Contest for Bronze Medal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Gold medalist Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan attends the awarding ceremony for Judo Men's 81kg at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

