Interview: Sino-Arab ties have "strategic importance" for Arab world, says Arab Parliament speaker

Xinhua) 17:11, September 23, 2023

Guests learn about a clean energy project at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

"We support China's presence in Arab countries because of China's positive approach in dealing with other countries," Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al Asoomi said.

CAIRO, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Arab-Chinese relations bear "strategic importance" as China has distinguished ties with all Arab countries, Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al Asoomi has said.

Al Asoomi, speaker of the Cairo-based Arab Parliament affiliated with the Arab League (AL), made the remarks after a delegation of Arab lawmakers headed by him visited China in late August, when they discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation with the Chinese side.

"The visit we made to China a few days ago was important, and we received all support and positivity from our friends in China," Al Asoomi said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"This encouraged us to work on further boosting the Arab-Chinese relations, especially parliamentary ones," he said.

"We support China's presence in Arab countries because of China's positive approach in dealing with other countries," said the speaker.

China is committed to international conventions, laws, and norms, including, most importantly, non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, he said.

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows the booth of Saudi Arabia at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

On Thursday, the sixth China-Arab States Expo kicked off in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as a platform for China and Arab states to promote pragmatic cooperation.

The biennial event drew representatives from 14 governments, 13 international and regional organizations as well as foreign institutions in China, and over 60 foreign business associations and enterprises.

"China offers many positive ways to support the Arab peoples, especially with regard to supporting development, investment, and major Arab projects," Al Asoomi said, citing China's cooperation with Egypt in building the country's new administrative capital city as an example.

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the construction site of Central Business District (CBD) project in the new administrative capital, east of Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Arabs and China have historical relations dating back thousands of years, he said, noting that both sides have long histories and ancient civilizations.

"We respect China and wish China every success. The successes achieved in China please us because we view China as a friendly country that is supportive of Arab states," he said.

China has long-standing cooperation with the Cairo-based AL, which represents all 22 Arab states.

In 2004, China and the AL jointly launched the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which has become an important platform for collective dialogue and cooperation between the two sides.

"The Arab Parliament is supportive of and optimistic about this Arab-Chinese partnership," Al Asoomi said, voicing confidence that their cooperation will achieve further positive results.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)