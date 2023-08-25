Arab League congratulates Arab countries for being invited to join BRICS

Xinhua) 10:32, August 25, 2023

CAIRO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Thursday congratulated Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for being invited to join the BRICS group.

The BRICS group of emerging markets that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa "is an important international bloc," Aboul-Gheit tweeted.

Arab countries' accession to the BRICS reflects growing Arab influence in the international decision-making, he wrote.

BRICS leaders agreed on Thursday to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to join the group.

The six countries' membership will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at a press conference during the three-day BRICS Summit that ended on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)