China-Arab Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism inaugurated in Jordan

Xinhua) 14:04, September 21, 2023

AMMAN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China-Arab Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism was inaugurated in Jordan's capital Amman on Tuesday, aiming to boost the scientific and academic cooperation between Arab and Chinese universities.

The mechanism will focus on cooperation in the fields of green innovation, health, food security, youth development, and dialogue among civilizations, said Du Yubo, president of the China Association of Higher Education, at the inauguration ceremony.

He added that the exchange mechanism opened a new chapter in China-Arab higher education cooperation.

Amr Ezzat Salama, secretary general of the Association of Arab Universities, said that Arab and Chinese universities should actively collaborate in relevant fields under the framework of the mechanism, jointly contributing to addressing the challenges of climate change and sustainable development, among others.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said the mechanism has brought together many top universities from China and Arab countries. He expected that young students, teachers, and think tanks could exchange ideas and boost cooperation via the platform, contributing wisdom and strength to the practical cooperation between China and Arab countries.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 100 representatives from more than 20 higher education institutions of countries including China, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, etc.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)