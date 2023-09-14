China-Arab expo to discuss meteorological cooperation

YINCHUAN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China-Arab States Expo will, for the first time, include a conference on meteorological collaboration, the event's organizers said Wednesday.

The sixth China-Arab States Expo is scheduled from Sept. 21 to 24 in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The meteorological conference will include a main forum on meteorological development and cooperation. It will also include a round-table meeting on natural disasters and climate change and a parallel forum on providing meteorological services for countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

It will hold an exhibition for advanced meteorological equipment and technologies as well.

The conference will invite experts from the World Meteorological Organization, the China Meteorological Administration, and officials from 12 Arab states.

Xu Xianghua with China Meteorological Administration said China and the United Arab Emirates would conduct further meteorological cooperation on various fronts, including climate monitor and AI meteorological technologies after the two sides signed a Memorandum of Cooperation earlier this year.

Xu also said China's nine Fengyun meteorological satellites have been providing all-day monitoring for Arab states. Ten Arab countries have become users of Fengyun satellites's data.

