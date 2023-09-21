Conference promotes energy cooperation between China, Arab states

Xinhua) 13:22, September 21, 2023

HAIKOU, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- An energy-themed conference is helping advance energy cooperation between China and Arab countries.

The 7th China-Arab Energy Cooperation Conference began Tuesday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, with delegates conducting discussions to deepen energy cooperation under the theme "Entering the Golden Era of China-Arab Energy Cooperation of Quality and Sustainability."

Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Jamal Eissa Al-Loghany, said that the OAPEC has been committed to actively promoting the efficient implementation of a series of activities of the China-Arab Energy Cooperation Conference, and it tries to advance a series of cooperation efforts between China and major oil-and-gas producing and exporting member states in the Arab world.

China-Arab energy cooperation has achieved great progress, with the scale and level of cooperation continuously expanding, said Zhang Jianhua, head of the National Energy Administration.

"China and Arab countries enjoy a sound foundation for cooperation," he said.

In the eyes of many delegates, the growing interest of the Arab countries in various types of renewable energy, clean energy, energy technologies owned by China, and various livelihood projects planned by Arab countries, will provide great opportunities for close cooperation between China and Arab countries.

Egyptian Deputy Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Osama Asran, said that Arab states and China have a range of resources and potentials, and are capable of adopting the necessary measures and mechanisms to address the many challenges arising in the field of energy supply.

Various sides are planning the development of the energy industry in order to face the challenges brought about by changes in the global energy landscape, and the realization of this vision requires full communication between various countries and regions, and the China-Arab Energy Cooperation Conference is the best proof, said Ali Ibrahim Al-Malki, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Economic Affairs sector of the League of Arab States.

"It is necessary to deepen cooperation in the traditional energy sector, expand cooperation in clean energy, further improve energy cooperation mechanisms, and safeguard global energy security," said Zhang Jianhua.

The conference will conclude on Thursday.

