Traffic police escort brown bear family in tunnel

(People's Daily App) 16:01, September 20, 2023

While on a night patrol along Chinese National Highway 217, traffic police in Hejing County, Xinjiang, encountered three brown bears running in a tunnel. The police car slowed to escort the bears through the tunnel, preventing accidents. The cuddly grizzlies made it through safely.

