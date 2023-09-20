Home>>
Traffic police escort brown bear family in tunnel
(People's Daily App) 16:01, September 20, 2023
While on a night patrol along Chinese National Highway 217, traffic police in Hejing County, Xinjiang, encountered three brown bears running in a tunnel. The police car slowed to escort the bears through the tunnel, preventing accidents. The cuddly grizzlies made it through safely.
(Video Source: CCTV)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
