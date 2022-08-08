Wild brown bear spotted in Xianggu Village, Qinghai
Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows a wild brown bear in Xianggu Village of Batang Township, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
The population of wild animals in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has been significantly restored in recent years, thanks to increasingly enforced ecological protection measures, and some of them -- snow leopards, brown bears and Tibetan macaques, to name a few -- are now "daring" enough to set their paws in human habitats.
Xianggu Village, which is about 65 kilometers from Yushu's prefectural seat, has been frequented by brown bears looking for food there.
Local residents have been advised to avoid willingly hiking and to keep a safe distance from these bears if they are spotted in the area. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows a wild brown bear confronting domestic dogs in Xianggu Village of Batang Township, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows a wild brown bear confronting a domestic dog in Xianggu Village of Batang Township, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows a wild brown bear in Xianggu Village of Batang Township, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
