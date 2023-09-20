Book on Xi's ideas on human rights published in 6 languages

08:44, September 20, 2023 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

Foreign readers can now read editions of a book featuring President Xi Jinping's discourses on human rights in Arabic, Portuguese, German, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.

The six editions of the book were published recently by the Foreign Languages Press.

The book provides an encompassing selection of Xi's remarks, writings and comments regarding respecting and securing human rights.

It aims to help overseas readers understand Xi's profound thoughts on human rights and take stock of China's significant practices in respecting and protecting human rights.

Through the book, readers can also access Beijing's proposed solutions for advancing global human rights governance.

Last year, the Central Compilation and Translation Press published the book's Chinese-English, Chinese-French, Chinese-Russian, Chinese-Spanish and Chinese-Japanese editions.

Observers said the book will help ensure that China's outlook on human rights is better understood by the rest of the world.

While continuously advancing its own human rights cause, China has "taken tangible actions to promote global human rights governance towards being more fair, just, reasonable and inclusive", said a report released on Tuesday.

The report was co-released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and Xinhua News Agency's think tank New China Research.

The report stressed that China has consistently participated in United Nations' human rights affairs in a responsible manner and actively participated in global human rights governance.

On global governance, the country is a deeply involved participant in international mechanisms, a co-builder of rules, an active advocate for exchanges and cooperation, and an important promoter of reform, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)