China expresses strong condemnation over Quran burning

Xinhua) 11:28, July 14, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China expresses strong condemnation over the burning of the Quran that happened once again in relevant country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that the so-called "freedom of speech" is not a reason for stoking conflicts and antagonism between civilizations.

From July 11 to 12, the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council held an urgent debate on acts of burning the Quran in relevant countries and passed a draft resolution proposed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, with a vote of 28 in favour, 12 against and 7 abstentions. The resolution condemns the recent public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Quran, decides to hold a topic discussion and an interactive dialogue at the 54th and 55th sessions of the UN Human Rights Council respectively and requests the High Commissioner to present an oral update on the root causes of religious hatred.

In response to a related query, Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson, told a daily news briefing that China supports holding this urgent debate and expresses its strong condemnation over the burning of the Quran.

China advocates mutual respect, inclusiveness and mutual learning between civilizations, and firmly opposes all forms of Islamophobia, Wang said.

He said that the so-called "freedom of speech" is not a reason for stoking conflicts and antagonism between civilizations. All religious beliefs and feelings need to be respected.

China will work with the international community to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, advocate equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, safeguard the world's diversity of civilizations and together advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

