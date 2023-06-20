Pakistani researcher hails China's practical efforts to make all human beings better off

June 20, 2023

"The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a practical manifestation and demonstration of what the Vienna Declaration envisioned," a Pakistani researcher told People's Daily Online during the two-day Forum on Global Human Rights Governance in Beijing from June 14 to 15.

Zoon Ahmed Khan, a researcher at the Center for China and Globalization, also highlighted the important role of how the Global Development Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and China's poverty alleviation efforts at home contribute to global human rights protection.

