China makes major contribution to global human rights progress: UN expert

People's Daily Online) 16:19, June 16, 2023

China has made a great contribution to global human rights progress, as demonstrated by the country’s achievements in protecting human rights at home and driving cooperation around the world, said Aslan Abashidze, a member of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, at a forum on human rights.

The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance, themed "Equality, Cooperation and Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action and Global Human Rights Governance," was held in Beijing from June 14 to 15.

Aslan Abashidze, a member of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights receives an interview with People’s Daily Online during the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance held in Beijing. (Screenshot from the interview)

The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have spared no effort in safeguarding the human rights of the Chinese people, and have eradicated extreme poverty in a country with a population that accounts for about one fifth of the world total, said Abashidze, applauding China’s remarkable feat in meeting the poverty reduction goal of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ten years ahead of schedule.

China’s contribution to global human rights governance also comes from its assistance to and cooperation with other countries, which brings tangible benefits to people in many regions, such as South Asia, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America, according to the expert.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by China is supported by a majority of countries, he said to People’s Daily Online.

Global human rights governance is currently confronted with challenges, as some countries wield unilateral tools, Abashidze noted.

“If we have no basis of cooperation, it's impossible to manage the main goals [of the UN Charter],” he said, adding that it’s essential to reach a common understanding on human rights, as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, the international community should act in unity and seek consensus on human rights, so as to move forward and secure more gains in human rights protection.

