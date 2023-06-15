Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:50, June 15, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, reads out Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and delivers a keynote speech at the forum in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2023. The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opened in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opened in Beijing on Wednesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

Xi's letter was read out at the forum's opening ceremony by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee. Li himself delivered a keynote speech.

The forum is being attended by over 300 participants from nearly 100 countries and international organizations, including United Nations agencies.

The guests noted that Xi's letter puts forward China's proposals on the development of the international human rights cause and global human rights governance.

They also noted that it elaborates on China's vivid practice in implementing the basic principles of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action and in respecting and protecting human rights. It bears significance in guiding and promoting the work of advancing China's human rights cause, facilitating international human rights cooperation, and building a human community with a shared future.

The forum is being jointly hosted by the Information Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Participants listen to a speech during the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2023. The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opened in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance in Beijing, capital of China. The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opened in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

