China highlights contribution of development to enjoyment of all human rights

Xinhua) 10:42, July 15, 2023

GENEVA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday urged the international community to attach greater importance to the contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights at the 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Chen Xu, who heads the Chinese Mission to the UN here, called on all parties to overcome emerging issues with new methodologies during the implementation of the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" in the context of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his introductory statement on a draft resolution titled "The contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights", Chen stressed that development and human rights are interdependent and mutually reinforcing.

The resolution, which calls upon all states to promote sustainable development to enable better enjoyment of human rights, achieve gender equality and promote equality of opportunity for development, was later adopted by a vote of 30 in favor, 12 against and five abstentions.

"Peoples of all countries are placing high hopes on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the full enjoyment of all human rights by all, especially in the context of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," Chen said.

"We hope that the draft resolution will help all countries in fully leveraging the contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights in their recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting a people-centered approach in their efforts to address inequalities in the interests of high-quality, inclusive and equitable development," Chen said.

The 53rd session of the UNHRC concluded later on Friday.

