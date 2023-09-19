Multilateral cooperation needed amid global changes

September 19, 2023

The Sub-Session on International Relations at the 7th Taihe Civilizations Forum took place in Beijing, China's capital, on Sept. 12. Participants engaged in thorough exchanges and discussions on the theme "Navigating the Dynamic International Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities in the Evolving Global Order."

Currently, the global pattern and order are rapidly evolving, with international and regional situations undergoing swift changes. The competition among major powers is escalating, and there's a growing trend toward unilateralism and protectionism. Faced with these worldwide shifts, questions of peace versus war and coexistence versus opposition have become pressing issues that society cannot sidestep and must urgently address.

The sub-session covered a variety of topics, including global changes, Sino-U.S. relations, and the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). These discussions provided valuable insights into global transitions and China's interactions with the rest of the world.

During the event, participants unanimously agreed that, given the intricate and dynamic nature of the international landscape, the foremost priorities are peace, stability, development, and cooperation. All countries should uphold multilateralism and jointly avoid bloc confrontation.

"The world is undergoing once-in-a-century changes due to three historic shifts in the global economic landscape," said Wang Tong, dean of the China Development Research Institute and vice chairman of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy. He noted that China should ensure high-quality development and champion an open global economy to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"The biggest challenge China currently faces is confrontation and conflict between China and the United States, and the greatest opportunity is peaceful cooperation between the two countries," stated Wu Hailong, president of the China Public Diplomacy Association, in his keynote speech. He emphasized that China aspires to respect, coexist peacefully, and collaborate with the U.S. for the mutual benefit of both nations and the world at large. If the U.S. genuinely wishes to improve Sino-U.S. relations, it should rectify its aforementioned missteps, return to the consensus reached at the Bali meeting between the heads of state of both China and the U.S., and discern a suitable approach to coexisting with China.

Amid global shifts, the China-proposed GCI seeks to promote harmony by embracing diversity. This, in turn, cultivates a shared vision and mutual understanding, explained Einar Tangen, Senior Fellow of the Taihe Institute and Chairman of Asia Narratives. He added, "All living things can grow in harmony without hurting one another, and different ways can run in parallel without interfering with one another.”

