Languages

Archive

Friday, August 25, 2023

Home>>

Xi calls for practising true multilateralism

(Xinhua) 10:46, August 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for practising true multilateralism and categorically opposing the pernicious influence of colonialism as well as various acts of hegemony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories