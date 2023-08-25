Home>>
Xi calls for practising true multilateralism
(Xinhua) 10:46, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for practising true multilateralism and categorically opposing the pernicious influence of colonialism as well as various acts of hegemony.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- South African parliament welcomes avocado export agreement with China
- Stronger China-Africa cooperation conducive to developing countries' unity, interests
- Xi says China supports Malawi in exploring development path suited to its national conditions
- UAE president welcomes BRICS membership
- Xi says ready to strengthen cooperation with Iran on multilateral platforms
- BRICS expansion hailed as 'historic'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.