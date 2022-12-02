Security Council to feature debate on reforming multilateralism in December

Xinhua) 13:41, December 02, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Reforming multilateralism will be debated at the UN Security Council in December, the council's president said Thursday.

During a press conference on India's presidency of the council for the month of December at UN headquarters in New York, Ruchira Kamboj, the permanent representative of India to the United Nations, said the council's agenda for December includes an open debate on reorienting multilateralism and a briefing on global counter-terrorism principles.

According to Kamboj, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will preside over an open debate on Dec. 14 where member states can exchange ideas on how to "inject new life into multilateralism" and ensure they "have adequate tools to handle future challenges."

Jaishankar will chair a briefing on a global counter-terrorism approach on Dec. 15, allowing the council to take stock and build on a special meeting of its Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi in October, she said. India is the committee's current chair.

There will be two side events during the month, she said.

In the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jaishankar and other council members, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled on the North Lawn of the New York headquarters on Dec. 14.

Secondly, a side event will be held to launch the Group of Friends on Accountability for Crimes Against UN Peacekeepers, which will raise awareness of peacekeeper safety and security.

