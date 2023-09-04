Chinese FM calls for unity, cooperation of global community

Xinhua) 10:43, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday called for unity and global cooperation of the international community to seek mutual development and create a better future.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a speech via video link at the Global Town Hall 2023.

The world today is living through accelerating changes unseen in a century, said Wang, adding that there are both dangers of division and confrontation as well as opportunities for unity and cooperation, and "the course of history will be shaped by the choices we make."

Wang, who made a four-point proposal in the speech, called on all countries to stay united and cooperative, seek mutual development and create a better future.

Wang urged to adhere to genuine multilateralism and work together to improve the global governance system.

He also called for actively practicing open regionalism and promoting Asia's development and rejuvenation.

Wang asked for promoting good-neighborly and friendly coexistence and building a community with a shared future with neighbors.

He also called on all parties to be committed to a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

"Attempts by certain forces outside the region to undermine peace in the South China Sea will not succeed," Wang said.

Noting that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in October, Wang said China is ready to work with the international community to comprehensively review the achievements and experience of the Belt and Road Initiative and explore the ideas and measures for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation at a new starting point.

