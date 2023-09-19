Shanghai Disney celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
Disney characters in traditional Han costumes holding mooncakes perform to welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Shanghai Disney Resort, on Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
This year's Mid-Autumn Festival will fall on Sept. 29.
