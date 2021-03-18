Shanghai Disney to launch yearlong birthday party next month

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:03, March 18, 2021

Shanghai Disney Resort will start its fifth anniversary celebrations from April 8. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Shanghai Disney Resort, home to the first Disneyland on the Chinese mainland, announced on Thursday it would launch its fifth anniversary celebrations from April 8.

The yearlong celebrations and new experiences will include everything from a special nighttime spectacular, a fresh fifth birthday pre-parade with new installments, a portfolio of limited-edition merchandise, and new menus across the site's restaurants and cafeterias.

"We are so humbled to have been welcomed with such passion, enthusiasm and love from tens of millions of guests during our first five years," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, in a press release.

"With our upcoming fifth birthday Celebrations, we look forward to delivering a range of magical experiences that our guests will love, with surprises waiting around every corner."

Shanghai Disneyland opened gate on June 16, 2016. The resort also encompasses two hotels, a recreational hub called Disneytown and other facilities.

The Shanghai-based theme park resumed operations last May following a string of coronavirus shutdowns sweeping major theme parks worldwide.

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park in the United States are scheduled to reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity.