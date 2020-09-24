Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai Disney Resort launches new sign-language service

(Xinhua)    16:28, September 24, 2020

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Disney Resort launched a new sign-language interpretation service for its iconic Mickey's Storybook Express parade to celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages that fell on Wednesday.

Sign-language specialists have been called in to interpret the fun phrases and lyrics sung by beloved Disney characters as they pass by on their floats, thus providing hearing-impaired visitors with a better understanding of the performance.

Visitors can book and inquire about the service through the official website of Shanghai Disney Resort, the resort's Reservation Center, and Guest Services locations across the resort.

The Shanghai Disney Resort also launched its first Sign Language Week from Sept. 21 to 27, during which visitors could learn Chinese sign language from Disney's cast members in Disneytown.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York