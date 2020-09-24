Shanghai Disney Resort launches new sign-language service

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Disney Resort launched a new sign-language interpretation service for its iconic Mickey's Storybook Express parade to celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages that fell on Wednesday.

Sign-language specialists have been called in to interpret the fun phrases and lyrics sung by beloved Disney characters as they pass by on their floats, thus providing hearing-impaired visitors with a better understanding of the performance.

Visitors can book and inquire about the service through the official website of Shanghai Disney Resort, the resort's Reservation Center, and Guest Services locations across the resort.

The Shanghai Disney Resort also launched its first Sign Language Week from Sept. 21 to 27, during which visitors could learn Chinese sign language from Disney's cast members in Disneytown.