92nd anniversary of September 18 Incident commemorated in China

Xinhua) 09:11, September 19, 2023

People participate in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at the square of the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

Various activities were held on Sept. 18 to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident in Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People visit the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People pay a silent tribute in front of the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows people participating in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at the square of the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

People participate in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at the square of the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

Teenagers pay a silent tribute in front of the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People visit the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People visit the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

A staff member arranges flowers at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

Teenagers visit the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

A visitor is pictured at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

Various activities were held on Monday to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A visitor is pictured at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People strike the Bell of Peace at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

A visitor is pictured at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People participate in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at Changqing Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People participate in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at Changqing Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People participate in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at Changqing Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

People participate in an event to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident at Changqing Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023.

