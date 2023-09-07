Home>>
Premier Li urges Japan to handle nuclear-contaminated water responsibly
Xinhua) 10:53, September 07, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang clarified here on Wednesday China's position on the issue of the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, and called on Japan to handle the matter responsibly.
Addressing the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, Li said the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water concerns the global marine ecological environment and people's health.
He called on Japan to faithfully fulfill its international obligations, fully consult with its neighbors and related stakeholders, and handle the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner.
