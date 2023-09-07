Chinese embassy in Egypt slams Japan's nuclear-contaminated water release

Xinhua) 10:58, September 07, 2023

CAIRO, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Egypt strongly criticized Wednesday Japan's decision to release nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean, characterizing it as a selfish and irresponsible action that has sparked global concerns.

The Chinese side expressed its "firm opposition and strong condemnation" of the Japanese move, Li Zhimin, spokesman for the Chinese embassy told reporters in a press conference, which coincided with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's visit to the Egyptian capital.

"The ocean is a common property of all humanity, and forcefully discharging nuclear-contaminated water into it is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that ignores the public interests of the international community," said Li.

The Chinese diplomat refuted Japan's claim that China was the sole opponent of Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated water, stressing that "this issue pertains to safeguarding the environment, the sea, and the well-being of all people."

"Japan's responsibility in this matter goes beyond bilateral concerns; it affects the entire international community," he said, noting that many nations, such as South Korea, Russia, Germany, and Malaysia, have joined China to voice their objections to Japan's actions.

Li also raised doubts about the radiation monitoring data furnished by the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the entity responsible for the pollution.

"The company, known for its history of falsifying and withholding data, now stands as the only pollution monitor," said the Chinese diplomat, adding such a test is completely devoid of credibility.

He further emphasized that Japan has yet to demonstrate the legitimacy of its choice to release nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, nor has it established the enduring dependability of its water purification facilities.

"What Japan did was to transfer the risks to the whole world and perpetuate the pain to future generations," the spokesman said, urging the Japanese side to "correct its mistakes immediately."

In light of the Japanese foreign minister's visit and his solicitation of Egypt's support on this issue, Li conveyed confidence in Egypt's commitment to justice and impartiality in international affairs, trusting that the North African nation will make independent judgments based on the merits of the matter itself.

