China's move to suspend imports of Japanese aquatic products justified, reasonable, necessary: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:17, September 08, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's decision to suspend imports of all aquatic products originating from Japan is justified, reasonable and necessary, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

In response to a written document Japan submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) that called the suspension of imports "totally unacceptable," MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference that China took the emergency trade measures in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations as well as WTO rules.

China has repeatedly made clear its solemn position on the issue of Japan's discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, and has expressed serious concerns and raised questions at relevant WTO meetings and at relevant occasions, He said. However, the Japanese government has unilaterally pushed through the discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, he added.

China has always upheld the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and has always abided by WTO rules, He said.

Japan should reflect upon its actions and immediately stop transferring the risks of nuclear contamination to the world, He said.

