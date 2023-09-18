Home>>
In pics: Contestants of 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" int'l competition experience rural life in N China's Shanxi
(People's Daily Online) 14:33, September 18, 2023
|Some contestants of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition visit a villager's home in Huangcheng village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
After the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition came to a successful conclusion in Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, contestants of the event went to experience rural life in Huangcheng village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county in the city on Sept. 15, visiting some villagers' homes, enterprises, schools and other places in the village, and gained an understanding of the happy rural life there.
