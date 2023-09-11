2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition releases list of finalists

People's Daily Online) 09:43, September 11, 2023

The final round of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition is set to kick off in Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, on Sept. 14, 2023.

The event is hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and organized by People's Daily Online.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Embodying peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and shared benefits, the Silk Road spirit has become a cherished asset to humanity.

Under the theme of "家园" (Homeland), this year's competition invites individuals from around the world to participate. They are encouraged to share stories of exchange and mutual learning, as well as understanding and affinity among civilizations, aiming to contribute to the shared vision of building a beautiful world.

The competition comprises preliminary rounds, semi-finals, and finals. The first two stages were conducted online. The top 10 selected participants will advance to the final round.

During the finals, each finalist will deliver a seven-minute speech on the theme of "家园" in Chinese. The judges will evaluate each speech and determine the winners based on the core message of their stories, expressiveness, Chinese language proficiency, and the potential of their stories to foster exchanges between diverse civilizations.

List of finalists

(Finalists are listed in alphabetical order by their countries.)

1. Yasser Mahamad Senoussi + Ousama Mahamad Senoussi Ahmad (Chad), University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

2. Moses Arthur Baidoo (Ghana), East China University of Technology

3. Lydia Nduta Njoroge (Kenya), Qufu Normal University

4. Senyord Chanmaly (Laos), Shanxi University

5. Oyungerel Gegee (Mongolia), Inner Mongolia University

6. Ojimmadu Raphael Ebube (Nigeria), Shanghai International Studies University

7. Kaleem Sajid (Pakistan)

8. Ratajczak Paulina Magdalena (Poland), Anshan Normal University

9. Siniakov Andrei (Russia), Yancheng Polytechnic College

10. Sejoud Isam Mahir Hassan (Sudan), Lanzhou University

Awards

Grand Award (presented to one contestant)

First Prize (presented to two contestants)

Second Prize (presented to three contestants)

Third Prize (presented to four contestants)

Additionally, there will be Special Awards specifically for the champions of the overseas competition zone.

Each recipient will receive a certificate, a souvenir and a cash prize.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)