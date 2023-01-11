‘My Story of Chinese Hanzi’ international competition wraps up
The final round of the 2022 “My Story of Chinese Hanzi” international competition drew to a successful close in Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Jan. 10, 2023.
The international competition was hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and organized by People’s Daily Online, the Hohhot Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Hohhot Municipal Government.
Under the theme of “Yi,” an ancient Chinese philosophical concept that stands for kindheartedness and justice in Confucianism and morality and righteousness in Mohism, the competition aims to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and galvanize efforts to forge ahead in creating a better future. The competition attracted nearly 3,000 contestants from more than 70 countries.
Seyi Essobo Pascal Axyan from Cameroon emerged as the eventual winner of the competition. Kalra Anmol Suresh from India and Kiti Tippawan from Thailand were first prize winners. Kirianaki Kseniia from Ukraine, Gaifiev Eduard from Russia, and Janik Westerboer from Germany won the second prize, while Tchabi Koffi Odjoukpan from Togo, Hussaini Mohammad Mahdi from Afghanistan, Lucas Gutierrez Rodriguez from Spain scooped the third prize.
