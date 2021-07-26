34 contestants enter quarter-finals of 2021 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition

People's Daily Online) 14:59, July 26, 2021

After rounds of fierce competition, 34 contestants have moved onto the quarter-finals of the 2021 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international contest, hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and organized by People's Daily Online.

Since it kicked off in May, the contest, themed on the Chinese character "Ren", which represents benevolence and the unity of all things under heaven, a fundamental value long cherished in Chinese culture, has seen the participation of nearly 3,000 contestants from 50 countries around the globe.

34 winners who stood out in answering questions and providing videos in the preliminary rounds were selected by the contest organizing committee to enter the semi-finals. They are from Russia, the U.S., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Syria, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Argentina, Nigeria and others.

In the semi-finals, the contestants will produce three-minute videos to share their stories with China and Chinese characters. Ten winners will move into the final round after completion of online voting and scoring by the judges.

We hereby invite you to vote for your favourite contestants. Let’s experience the profoundness of Chinese culture and the glamour of Chinese characters.

