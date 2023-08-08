Australian influencers champion cultural ties with China at first self-promotion conference

The first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference and the Australian leg of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition took place at the Sydney China Cultural Center on July 31, 2023. The event attracted 21 influencers from around Australia and was followed by over 30 million fans.

Influencers attend the first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

After careful consideration by 11 individuals, called "recommenders," prizes were awarded to some of Australia's most prominent bloggers. Third-place awards were presented to Austin Josh (林浩) from New South Wales, Lorne Jones (澳洲大表哥vlog) from Queensland, and Steven Graig (老外大头) from New South Wales. Second prizes were bestowed upon James Ashbridge (澳大白老师) from the Northern Territory and Lucy Jak-Lax (乐南希) from New South Wales. James Clarke (柯雅各) from Western Australia won the first prize and will now represent Australia in the "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition in China later this year.

Zhou Limin (second from the right), Xue Meng (first from the left), and Linda Ye (first from the right) present the first prize to James Clarke (second from the left) at the first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

James Clarke, the first prize winner, has cultivated a considerable online following with his fluent Chinese speaking ability and authentic northern Chinese accent, so much so that numerous netizens deemed his pronunciation even more standard than most native speakers.

In an interview with People's Daily Online after the award ceremony, Clarke shared his profound affection for Chinese culture and his enthusiasm for fostering mutual understanding between Australia and China. Besides sharing Australian culture with his Chinese audience, Clarke has also actively introduced Chinese culture on Western social platforms, hoping to promote cultural exchange.

Zhou Limin, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Sydney, delivers a speech at the first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

In his speech, Zhou Limin, consul general of the People's Republic of China in Sydney and one of the recommenders, said he was deeply impressed by the videos created by these influencers, which vividly showcased their warm sentiments towards China. He lauded the influencers as "a bridge of understanding and friendship between the Chinese and Australian people." He urged more individuals to share the China story and highlight the narrative of friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia. He emphasized that the sustained and robust development of China-Australia relations relies on the collective efforts of both nations and the solid foundation of public opinion in both countries.

Xiao Xiayong (first from the left), Lisa Goodhand (third from the left), Professor David Goodman (third from the right), Professor Han Jing (second from the right), and Mi Hongzheng (first from the right), present the second prize to Lucy Jak-Lax (second from the left) and James Ashbridge (center) at the first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Professor David Goodman, the director of the China Studies Center at the University of Sydney, and a scholar with over 50 years' experience studying China, expressed appreciation for the messages conveyed by the influencers. Goodman, known for his lifelong pursuit of promoting a better understanding of authentic Chinese culture, found the influencers' efforts resonant with his own beliefs. He emphasized the significance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding in fostering stronger ties between China and the global community.

Victor Liang (first from the left), David Gulasi (second from the left), Alison Airey (third from the right), and Shi Shuangyuan (second from the right) present the third prize to Lorne Jones (first from the right) and Steven Graig (on the screen) at the first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

David Gulasi, the creator of the "萌叔大卫老师" account, encouraged aspiring bloggers to stay true to themselves. He expressed his strong desire to see more Australian influencers connect with Chinese audiences through their unique perspectives and content, thereby enhancing deeper connections and understanding between the two nations.

Xue Meng, general manager of People's Daily Online Australia, explained that the event aimed to provide a platform for Australian influencers passionate about telling China's stories. She expressed hope that the event would encourage influencers to use their online presence to foster China-Australia friendship while supporting those seeking opportunities in China's e-commerce market. The event also served as a pathway for outstanding Australian contestants to participate in the "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition.

All the influencers and recommenders at the first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

In addition to Zhou Limin, David Goodman, David Gulasi, and Xue Meng, other recommenders included Xiao Xiayong, director of the China Cultural Center in Sydney and China Tourism Office in Sydney; Professor Han Jing, director of the Institute for Australia and Chinese Arts and Culture (IAC) at Western Sydney University; Alison Airey, CEO of the Australia China Business Council (ACBC) NSW; Lisa Goodhand, managing director of China Blueprint Consultants; Shi Shuangyuan, director of Sydney HSK Center; Linda Ye, director of AUNEW Management; and Victor Liang, Australia manager of the Australia-China Youth Association (ACYA).

The event, attended by over 80 in-person and virtual guests, was marked by energy and excitement. The influencers shared captivating stories and thought-provoking insights, underscoring the significance of online communication and cultural exchange. As the first-ever Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference, it served as a vibrant platform for aspiring bloggers to showcase their talents and exchange ideas. It also symbolized a profound bridge fostering cultural friendship and collaboration between Australia and China. The event's success highlighted the power of social media in bridging cultures and promoting lasting connections between the two nations.

The first Australian Influencer Self-Promotion Conference is held at the Sydney China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)