Models present creations designed by Laurence Xu at Beijing Fashion Week

Xinhua) 15:50, September 16, 2023

A model presents a creation designed by Laurence Xu during the Beijing Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. The fashion week is held in Beijing from September 15 to 22, featuring shows and activities at the location of several fashion landmarks in the city. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Designer Laurence Xu (C) acknowledges the audience during the Beijing Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. The fashion week is held in Beijing from September 15 to 22, featuring shows and activities at the location of several fashion landmarks in the city. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

