Highlights of Paris Fashion Week

Xinhua) 15:07, March 05, 2023

A model presents a creation by Elie Saab as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)

A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)

