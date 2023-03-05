Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Elie Saab as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Elie Saab as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Elie Saab as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Elie Saab as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation by Hermes as part of its Fall/Winter 2023/2024 pret-a-porter collections during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on March 4, 2023. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.