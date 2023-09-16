Snapshots of Zambia

Xinhua) 10:36, September 16, 2023

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Victoria Falls in Zambia, Aug. 21, 2023.

Zambia is a mining powerhouse in southern Africa, and is one of the largest copper producers on the continent. The country is also rich in tourism resources, attracting tourists worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Elephants cross the Zambezi River in Zambia, Sept. 8, 2019.

This photo taken on April 21, 2016 shows the New Kapiri Mposhi Station of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in Zambia. The Tanzania-Zambia Railway runs from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia.

This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows a boat on the Zambezi River in Zambia.

Ngoni people dance during the Ncwala ceremony to celebrate the harvest in Chipata, Zambia, Feb. 25, 2017.

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows the Findeco House in Lusaka, Zambia.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2016 shows blooming jacaranda flowers in Luanshya, Zambia.

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the China-funded Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center in Lusaka, Zambia.

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2021 shows the Chinese-built new terminal building of Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Zambia.

